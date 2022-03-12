The Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) Stock Dropped -6.34% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.99% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the JG share is $6.66, that puts it down -593.75 from that peak though still a striking 21.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $121.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 244.78K shares over the past three months.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. JG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) registered a -8.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.99% in intraday trading to $0.96 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.20%, and it has moved by -6.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.77%. The short interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is 0.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.98, which implies an increase of 94.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.22 and $21.74 respectively. As a result, JG is trading at a discount of -2164.58% off the target high and -1381.25% off the low.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -75.00% this quarter and then drop -60.00% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.59 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.01 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.10%. While earnings are projected to return 38.60% in 2022.

JG Dividends

Aurora Mobile Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Aurora Mobile Limited insiders own 1.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.55%, with the float percentage being 18.82%. FIL LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.59 million shares (or 7.10% of all shares), a total value of $6.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.54 million shares, is of IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP’s that is approximately 7.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 36889.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52382.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10391.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $14755.0.