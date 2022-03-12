The $4.85 Value Of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.52% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the CRMD share is $10.60, that puts it down -118.56 from that peak though still a striking 24.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.65. The company’s market capitalization is $195.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 192.05K shares over the past three months.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CRMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) trade information

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) registered a 3.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.52% in intraday trading to $4.85 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.50%, and it has moved by 16.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.91%. The short interest in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) is 1.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.00, which implies an increase of 77.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, CRMD is trading at a discount of -456.7% off the target high and -291.75% off the low.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.10% this quarter and then drop -5.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -49.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50k by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $56k and $140k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -64.30% and then drop by -64.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.30%. While earnings are projected to return 57.20% in 2022.

CRMD Dividends

CorMedix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)’s Major holders

CorMedix Inc. insiders own 1.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.24%, with the float percentage being 31.78%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.51 million shares (or 6.58% of all shares), a total value of $11.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.81 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.89 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $4.3 million.