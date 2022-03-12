The $106.63 Value Of Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $106.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.68% or -$1.82. The 52-week high for the DAVA share is $172.41, that puts it down -61.69 from that peak though still a striking 25.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $79.21. The company’s market capitalization is $6.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 297.89K shares over the past three months.

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) trade information

Endava plc (DAVA) registered a -1.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.68% in intraday trading to $106.63 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.13%, and it has moved by -19.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.23%. The short interest in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $134.22, which implies an increase of 20.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $113.07 and $147.29 respectively. As a result, DAVA is trading at a discount of -38.13% off the target high and -6.04% off the low.

Endava plc (DAVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Endava plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Endava plc (DAVA) shares have gone down -23.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.57% against 5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 48.70% this quarter and then jump 16.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $202.83 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $209.71 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.20%. While earnings are projected to return 99.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 33.30% per annum.

DAVA Dividends

Endava plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s Major holders

Endava plc insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.45%, with the float percentage being 71.45%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.85 million shares (or 10.00% of all shares), a total value of $522.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.37 million shares, is of BAMCO Inc.’s that is approximately 6.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $321.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Endava plc (DAVA) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $430.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.29 million, or about 3.35% of the stock, which is worth about $174.92 million.