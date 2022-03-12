Tanzanian Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) Expected To Rise 67.2% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 29.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.50M, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.45% during that session. The TRX stock price is -73.17% off its 52-week high price of $0.71 and 17.07% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 874.47K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) trade information

Sporting 1.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the TRX stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 17.21%. Year-to-date, Tanzanian Gold Corporation shares have moved 2.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tanzanian Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) have changed 12.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -265.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -143.9% from current levels.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tanzanian Gold Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.00%, compared to 8.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.80% over the past 5 years.

TRX Dividends

Tanzanian Gold Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.97% with a share float percentage of 0.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tanzanian Gold Corporation having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.48 million shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Guild Investment Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.