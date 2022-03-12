Sweetgreen Inc. (SG): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.68B, closed the last trade at $33.36 per share which meant it gained $1.7 on the day or 5.37% during that session. The SG stock price is -68.47% off its 52-week high price of $56.20 and 36.51% above the 52-week low of $21.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 996.58K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.56.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) trade information

Sporting 5.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the SG stock price touched $33.36 or saw a rise of 5.44%. Year-to-date, Sweetgreen Inc. shares have moved 4.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) have changed 11.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -34.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.08% from current levels.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sweetgreen Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $84.11 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $101.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.39% with a share float percentage of 79.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sweetgreen Inc. having a total of 119 institutions that hold shares in the company.