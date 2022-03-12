Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -2.01% Fall

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) has a beta value of -2.66 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.11M, closed the last trade at $2.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.01% during that session. The SBFM stock price is -2050.68% off its 52-week high price of $62.80 and 48.29% above the 52-week low of $1.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 million shares.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Sporting -2.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the SBFM stock price touched $2.92 or saw a rise of 41.6%. Year-to-date, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -75.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 66.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) have changed -67.12%.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.73% over the past 6 months.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.03% with a share float percentage of 0.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunshine Biopharma Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.