Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) Drops -84.77% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.52% or -$0.6. The 52-week high for the SSYS share is $42.83, that puts it down -84.77 from that peak though still a striking 23.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.60B, and the average trade volume was 853.45K shares over the past three months.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. SSYS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) trade information

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) registered a -2.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.52% in intraday trading to $23.18 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.84%, and it has moved by -11.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.21%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.57, which implies an increase of 24.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, SSYS is trading at a discount of -72.56% off the target high and 5.09% off the low.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stratasys Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) shares have gone down -1.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 328.57% against 6.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -107.70% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $165.03 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $152.98 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $142.4 million and $132.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.90% and then jump by 15.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.90%. While earnings are projected to return 87.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 33.00% per annum.

SSYS Dividends

Stratasys Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Major holders

Stratasys Ltd. insiders own 2.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.86%, with the float percentage being 74.54%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 241 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.65 million shares (or 13.52% of all shares), a total value of $187.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.5 million shares, is of Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $110.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 4.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $106.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.02 million, or about 3.57% of the stock, which is worth about $49.55 million.