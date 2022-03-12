Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) Is Up 62.92% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 128.60% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.12% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the SBEV share is $6.72, that puts it down -151.69 from that peak though still a striking 62.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $108.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.82 million shares over the past three months.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) trade information

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) registered a 5.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.12% in intraday trading to $2.67 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.11%, and it has moved by -46.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.14%. The short interest in Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) is 1.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.60, which implies an increase of 68.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.60 and $8.60 respectively. As a result, SBEV is trading at a discount of -222.1% off the target high and -222.1% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -742.90% in 2022.

SBEV Dividends

Splash Beverage Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s Major holders

Splash Beverage Group Inc. insiders own 28.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.18%, with the float percentage being 1.65%. Parsons Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.39% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 58873.0 shares, is of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $68763.0.