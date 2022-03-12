Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS) Surged 21.54% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.51% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the SMTS share is $3.92, that puts it down -148.1 from that peak though still a striking 29.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $258.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 440.64K shares over the past three months.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) trade information

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) registered a -6.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.51% in intraday trading to $1.58 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.20%, and it has moved by 21.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.08%. The short interest in Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) is 0.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.60, which implies an increase of 39.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.67 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, SMTS is trading at a discount of -121.52% off the target high and -5.7% off the low.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sierra Metals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) shares have gone down -24.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.00% against 10.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $71.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $91.71 million by the end of Mar 2022.

SMTS Dividends

Sierra Metals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sierra Metals Inc. is 0.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.90 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS)’s Major holders

Sierra Metals Inc. insiders own 1.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.79%, with the float percentage being 49.49%. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 43.74 million shares (or 26.77% of all shares), a total value of $59.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.51 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) shares are Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund owns about 5.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.4 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $1.91 million.