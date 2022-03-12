Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For OceanPal Inc. (OP)

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) has seen 7.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.53M, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -15.48% during that session. The OP stock price is -1533.78% off its 52-week high price of $12.09 and 47.3% above the 52-week low of $0.39. The 3-month trading volume is 4.73 million shares.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

Sporting -15.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the OP stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 57.95%. Year-to-date, OceanPal Inc. shares have moved -63.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) have changed 86.16%.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) estimates and forecasts

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.00% with a share float percentage of 14.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OceanPal Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Osmium Partners, LLC with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.29 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Osmium Partners, LLC held 1.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 1.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 14267.0 shares of worth $74473.0 while later fund manager owns 6681.0 shares of worth $34874.0 as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.