Shares Of Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) Inclined 31.36% In One Month

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.21B, closed the last trade at $39.00 per share which meant it lost -$2.9 on the day or -6.92% during that session. The EBIX stock price is -13.9% off its 52-week high price of $44.42 and 38.1% above the 52-week low of $24.14. The 3-month trading volume is 340.84K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ebix Inc. (EBIX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.72.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) trade information

Sporting -6.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the EBIX stock price touched $39.00 or saw a rise of 12.2%. Year-to-date, Ebix Inc. shares have moved 28.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 58.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) have changed 31.36%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $150.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $150.00 while the price target rests at a high of $150.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -284.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -284.62% from current levels.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 45.58% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $158.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $139.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $222.12 million and $290.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -28.60% for the current quarter and -51.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -4.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

EBIX Dividends

Ebix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.30 at a share yield of 0.77%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.61% with a share float percentage of 83.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ebix Inc. having a total of 241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.82 million shares worth more than $102.92 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 12.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.67 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.87 million and represent 8.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.19% shares in the company for having 1.61 million shares of worth $52.69 million while later fund manager owns 0.7 million shares of worth $18.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.