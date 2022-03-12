Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) At $6.93 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.35% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the SVFD share is $22.00, that puts it down -217.46 from that peak though still a striking 50.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.40. The company’s market capitalization is $19.13M, and the average trade volume was 542.40K shares over the past three months.

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) trade information

Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) registered a -6.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.35% in intraday trading to $6.93 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 37.50%, and it has moved by 63.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 94.12%.

While earnings are projected to return 24.20% in 2022.

SVFD Dividends

Save Foods Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD)’s Major holders

Save Foods Inc. insiders own 25.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.00%, with the float percentage being 18.84%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. / (Israel) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 7.82% of all shares), a total value of $1.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100000.0 shares, is of Kepos Capital Lp’s that is approximately 6.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.4 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 6151.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38566.0 market value.