Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -5.96% Stock Price Decline

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) has seen 3.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $191.00M, closed the last trade at $1.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -5.96% during that session. The RMO stock price is -928.87% off its 52-week high price of $14.61 and 5.63% above the 52-week low of $1.34. The 3-month trading volume is 4.88 million shares.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

Sporting -5.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the RMO stock price touched $1.42 or saw a rise of 11.25%. Year-to-date, Romeo Power Inc. shares have moved -61.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) have changed -38.79%.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -69.20% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 83.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.55 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.65 million and $1.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 84.00% for the current quarter and 801.30% for the next.

RMO Dividends

Romeo Power Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.01% with a share float percentage of 50.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Romeo Power Inc. having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.9 million shares worth more than $32.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.68 million and represent 5.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.80% shares in the company for having 5.09 million shares of worth $20.16 million while later fund manager owns 2.97 million shares of worth $11.78 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.