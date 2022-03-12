RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Forecast To Gain 97.58% To Hit Consensus Price Target

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) has seen 90.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.00B, closed the last trade at $1.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.85 on the day or -36.32% during that session. The RLX stock price is -1285.91% off its 52-week high price of $20.65 and -41.61% below the 52-week low of $2.11. The 3-month trading volume is 7.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Sporting -36.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the RLX stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 42.91%. Year-to-date, RLX Technology Inc. shares have moved -61.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -43.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) have changed -58.26%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $61.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.29 while the price target rests at a high of $158.80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -10557.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1395.97% from current levels.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that RLX Technology Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.00%, compared to 6.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 128.80%.

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $367.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $397.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2021.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -365.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.37%.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 24 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.72% with a share float percentage of 29.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RLX Technology Inc. having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC China Holding Ltd with over 38.31 million shares worth more than $173.18 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, SC China Holding Ltd held 4.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 26.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $118.46 million and represent 2.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 5.41 million shares of worth $26.28 million while later fund manager owns 2.01 million shares of worth $9.77 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.