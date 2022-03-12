Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI)

During the last session, Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s traded shares were 0.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.09% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the RGTI share is $12.75, that puts it down -83.72 from that peak though still a striking 3.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.69. The company’s market capitalization is $332.22M, and the average trade volume was 593.55K shares over the past three months.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RGTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) registered a -6.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.09% in intraday trading to $6.94 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.85%, and it has moved by -30.46% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.00, which implies an increase of 63.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, RGTI is trading at a discount of -173.78% off the target high and -173.78% off the low.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders

Rigetti Computing Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.86%, with the float percentage being 75.86%. 683 Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.2 million shares (or 2.17% of all shares), a total value of $22.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.15 million shares, is of Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP’s that is approximately 2.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.15 million.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF owns about 11000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value.