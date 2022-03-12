Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX)

During the last session, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.98% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the QNRX share is $35.52, that puts it down -2300.0 from that peak though still a striking 37.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $12.09M, and the average trade volume was 2.13 million shares over the past three months.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) registered a 6.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.98% in intraday trading to $1.48 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.70%, and it has moved by 3.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.41%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 77.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, QNRX is trading at a discount of -440.54% off the target high and -237.84% off the low.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) shares have gone down -94.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.22% against 12.30.

While earnings are projected to return 37.90% in 2022.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.64%, with the float percentage being 10.69%.