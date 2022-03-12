Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) Is Likely To Grow By 59.27% Or More

During the last session, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the RYTM share is $27.34, that puts it down -180.99 from that peak though still a striking 38.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.01. The company’s market capitalization is $469.57M, and the average trade volume was 515.89K shares over the past three months.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. RYTM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $9.73 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.96%, and it has moved by 43.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.71%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.89, which implies an increase of 59.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, RYTM is trading at a discount of -311.1% off the target high and 7.5% off the low.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) shares have gone down -25.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -173.57% against 3.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.40%. While earnings are projected to return 53.80% in 2022, the next five years will return -9.00% per annum.

RYTM Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders