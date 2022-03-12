Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.01% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the QTNT share is $4.53, that puts it down -348.51 from that peak though still a striking -8.91% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $108.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 694.64K shares over the past three months.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. QTNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) trade information

Quotient Limited (QTNT) registered a -9.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.01% in intraday trading to $1.01 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.93%, and it has moved by -35.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.95%. The short interest in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) is 5.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 84.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, QTNT is trading at a discount of -791.09% off the target high and -197.03% off the low.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Quotient Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Quotient Limited (QTNT) shares have gone down -65.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.08% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.30% this quarter and then jump 30.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.31 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.16 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.90%. While earnings are projected to return 17.50% in 2022.

QTNT Dividends

Quotient Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s Major holders

Quotient Limited insiders own 1.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.20%, with the float percentage being 87.86%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 16.2 million shares (or 15.79% of all shares), a total value of $41.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.25 million shares, is of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s that is approximately 9.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quotient Limited (QTNT) shares are Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd owns about 2.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.05 million, or about 2.00% of the stock, which is worth about $5.32 million.