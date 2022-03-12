PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) Fall -6.91% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -49.44%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.53% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the PLXP share is $21.50, that puts it down -430.86 from that peak though still a striking -6.91% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.33. The company’s market capitalization is $111.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 240.78K shares over the past three months.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PLXP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.71.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) trade information

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) registered a -7.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.53% in intraday trading to $4.05 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.62%, and it has moved by -35.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.25%. The short interest in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) is 3.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.50, which implies an increase of 75.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, PLXP is trading at a discount of -418.52% off the target high and -196.3% off the low.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PLx Pharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) shares have gone down -77.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -71.26% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.40% this quarter and then jump 24.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28,733.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.05 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.01 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.70%. While earnings are projected to return 54.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

PLXP Dividends

PLx Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 10 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s Major holders

PLx Pharma Inc. insiders own 16.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.29%, with the float percentage being 52.86%. MSD Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.88 million shares (or 6.81% of all shares), a total value of $15.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.47 million shares, is of Park West Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 5.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 1.20% of the stock, which is worth about $6.39 million.