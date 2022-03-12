Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) Fall -62.40% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.07% or -$2.96. The 52-week high for the PHR share is $76.10, that puts it down -187.93 from that peak though still a striking 4.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.19. The company’s market capitalization is $1.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 518.55K shares over the past three months.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PHR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.85.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) trade information

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) registered a -10.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.07% in intraday trading to $26.43 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.49%, and it has moved by -21.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.03%. The short interest in Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) is 1.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.08, which implies an increase of 54.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.00 and $81.00 respectively. As a result, PHR is trading at a discount of -206.47% off the target high and -55.13% off the low.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Phreesia Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Phreesia Inc. (PHR) shares have gone down -62.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -260.87% against 0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -750.00% this quarter and then drop -663.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $56.29 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $62.15 million by the end of Apr 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 84.70% in 2022.

PHR Dividends

Phreesia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s Major holders

Phreesia Inc. insiders own 3.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.38%, with the float percentage being 102.32%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 272 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.8 million shares (or 15.22% of all shares), a total value of $324.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.01 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $250.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Phreesia Inc. (PHR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $148.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 million, or about 4.04% of the stock, which is worth about $86.34 million.