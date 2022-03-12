Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Is Up 12.88% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -53.54% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.17% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the PASG share is $22.12, that puts it down -649.83 from that peak though still a striking 12.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.57. The company’s market capitalization is $166.11M, and the average trade volume was 317.65K shares over the past three months.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. PASG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.88.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) trade information

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) registered a 0.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.17% in intraday trading to $2.95 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.68%, and it has moved by -38.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.19%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.14, which implies an increase of 83.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, PASG is trading at a discount of -1052.54% off the target high and -35.59% off the low.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Passage Bio Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) shares have gone down -73.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.44% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.50% this quarter and then drop -14.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -17.20% in 2022.

PASG Dividends

Passage Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s Major holders

Passage Bio Inc. insiders own 12.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.44%, with the float percentage being 91.52%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 167 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.96 million shares (or 12.87% of all shares), a total value of $44.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.01 million shares, is of Frazier Management LLC’s that is approximately 9.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $31.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.88 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $6.43 million.