Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -46.97% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.94% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the ORTX share is $8.60, that puts it down -1128.57 from that peak though still a striking 2.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $94.11M, and the average trade volume was 908.17K shares over the past three months.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ORTX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) trade information

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) registered a -4.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.94% in intraday trading to $0.70 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.68%, and it has moved by -42.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.37%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.79, which implies an increase of 92.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, ORTX is trading at a discount of -1757.14% off the target high and -828.57% off the low.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Orchard Therapeutics plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) shares have gone down -75.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.53% against 3.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $300k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $270k by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 12.80% in 2022.

ORTX Dividends

Orchard Therapeutics plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 11 and May 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s Major holders

Orchard Therapeutics plc insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.82%, with the float percentage being 52.88%. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.82 million shares (or 7.82% of all shares), a total value of $12.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.69 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 7.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Artisan Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 6.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.33 million, or about 3.45% of the stock, which is worth about $5.72 million.