One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT)

During the last session, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.74% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the VIOT share is $14.92, that puts it down -1021.8 from that peak though still a striking -9.77% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.46. The company’s market capitalization is $108.32M, and the average trade volume was 324.89K shares over the past three months.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. VIOT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) trade information

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) registered a -10.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.74% in intraday trading to $1.33 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.87%, and it has moved by -40.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.15%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.24, which implies an increase of 96.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.96 and $60.51 respectively. As a result, VIOT is trading at a discount of -4449.62% off the target high and -949.62% off the low.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Viomi Technology Co. Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) shares have gone down -72.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -55.77% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -92.00% this quarter and then jump 135.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $204.83 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -40.60% in 2022.

VIOT Dividends

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s Major holders

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd insiders own 0.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.22%, with the float percentage being 36.41%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.63 million shares (or 1.75% of all shares), a total value of $1.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.3 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 1.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $0.35 million.