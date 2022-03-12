One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN)

During the last session, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.15% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the CWAN share is $27.68, that puts it down -56.21 from that peak though still a striking 18.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.51. The company’s market capitalization is $4.26B, and the average trade volume was 492.24K shares over the past three months.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. CWAN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) trade information

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) registered a -2.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.15% in intraday trading to $17.72 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.26%, and it has moved by -5.84% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.00, which implies an increase of 26.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, CWAN is trading at a discount of -52.37% off the target high and -12.87% off the low.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $66.2 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.11 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -672.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.96% per annum.

CWAN Dividends

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)’s Major holders

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.47%, with the float percentage being 81.71%. Durable Capital Partners LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.04 million shares (or 14.86% of all shares), a total value of $180.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.93 million shares, is of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 12.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $151.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Core Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund owns about 1.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $28.01 million.