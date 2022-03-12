Now Is The Time To Buy Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT)

During the last session, Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT)’s traded shares were 0.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.94% or -$1.42. The 52-week high for the CVT share is $11.80, that puts it down -57.54 from that peak though still a striking 19.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.00. The company’s market capitalization is $3.73B, and the average trade volume was 195.34K shares over the past three months.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) trade information

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) registered a -15.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.94% in intraday trading to $7.49 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.60%, and it has moved by 7.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.31%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.25, which implies an increase of 33.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, CVT is trading at a discount of -60.21% off the target high and -46.86% off the low.

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cvent Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) shares have gone down -24.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 188.89% against 18.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $133.22 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $155.3 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 9.40% in 2022.

CVT Dividends

Cvent Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT)’s Major holders

Cvent Holding Corp. insiders own 3.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.50%, with the float percentage being 96.87%. Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 397.75 million shares (or 82.67% of all shares), a total value of $3.25 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.55 million shares, is of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC’s that is approximately 2.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $102.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) shares are American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37384.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $0.37 million.