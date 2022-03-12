Now Is A Good Time To Buy UserTesting Inc. (NYSE: USER)

During the last session, UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.68% or -$0.73. The 52-week high for the USER share is $15.98, that puts it down -82.21 from that peak though still a striking 48.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 425.68K shares over the past three months.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. USER has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) trade information

UserTesting Inc. (USER) registered a -7.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.68% in intraday trading to $8.77 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.05%, and it has moved by 1.04% in 30 days. The short interest in UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) is 0.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.90, which implies an increase of 36.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, USER is trading at a discount of -82.44% off the target high and -25.43% off the low.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UserTesting Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $39.01 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.08 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -73.70% in 2022.

USER Dividends

UserTesting Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER)’s Major holders

UserTesting Inc. insiders own 17.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.99%, with the float percentage being 97.02%.