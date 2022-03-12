Now Is A Good Time To Buy Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC)

During the last session, Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.94% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the DTC share is $23.39, that puts it down -153.41 from that peak though still a striking 7.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.51. The company’s market capitalization is $946.72M, and the average trade volume was 490.73K shares over the past three months.

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) trade information

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) registered a -4.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.94% in intraday trading to $9.23 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.91%, and it has moved by -17.81% in 30 days.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $122.72 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $93.7 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 18.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.35% per annum.

DTC Dividends

Solo Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC)’s Major holders

Solo Brands Inc. insiders own 0.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.94%, with the float percentage being 103.96%. Summit Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 44.03 million shares (or 69.46% of all shares), a total value of $688.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.72 million shares, is of Bertram Growth Capital III (GPLLC), L.L.C.’s that is approximately 18.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $183.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund owns about 1.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $13.99 million.