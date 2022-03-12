Now Is A Good Time To Buy Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND)

During the last session, Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.88% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the SND share is $4.82, that puts it down -54.49 from that peak though still a striking 44.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.73. The company’s market capitalization is $117.90M, and the average trade volume was 239.97K shares over the past three months.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SND has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) trade information

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) registered a -4.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.88% in intraday trading to $3.12 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.81%, and it has moved by 55.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.89%.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Smart Sand Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Smart Sand Inc. (SND) shares have gone up 34.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.33% against 36.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -111.10% this quarter and then jump 86.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.75 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.7 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.00%. While earnings are projected to return -10.50% in 2022, the next five years will return -2.60% per annum.

SND Dividends

Smart Sand Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s Major holders

Smart Sand Inc. insiders own 25.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.84%, with the float percentage being 52.05%. Clearlake Capital Group, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.75 million shares (or 24.00% of all shares), a total value of $19.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.07 million shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Smart Sand Inc. (SND) shares are Sprott Focus Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Sprott Focus Trust owns about 0.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $1.1 million.