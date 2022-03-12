Now Is A Good Time To Buy Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL)

During the last session, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.17% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the DTIL share is $14.38, that puts it down -267.77 from that peak though still a striking 7.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.60. The company’s market capitalization is $255.09M, and the average trade volume was 517.34K shares over the past three months.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) trade information

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) registered a -4.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.17% in intraday trading to $3.91 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.89%, and it has moved by -21.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.82%.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Precision BioSciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) shares have gone down -69.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.90% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.80% this quarter and then drop -72.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 388.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.75 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.22 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.85 million and $16.35 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.40% and then drop by -55.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 5.30% in 2022.

DTIL Dividends

Precision BioSciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s Major holders

Precision BioSciences Inc. insiders own 10.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.90%, with the float percentage being 55.84%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 200 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.27 million shares (or 7.03% of all shares), a total value of $49.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.18 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $48.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.49 million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $17.15 million.