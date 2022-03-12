Now Is A Good Time To Buy Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN)

During the last session, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.28% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the HLGN share is $16.35, that puts it down -203.9 from that peak though still a striking 42.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.12. The company’s market capitalization is $1.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 760.69K shares over the past three months.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) registered a 5.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.28% in intraday trading to $5.38 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.43%, and it has moved by 10.93% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.92, which implies an increase of 61.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.75 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, HLGN is trading at a discount of -383.27% off the target high and 30.3% off the low.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Heliogen Inc. insiders own 4.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.87%, with the float percentage being 11.38%. Magnetar Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.78 million shares (or 6.91% of all shares), a total value of $17.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 million shares, is of Corbin Capital Partners, LP’s that is approximately 5.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) shares are Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 1.15% of the stock, which is worth about $2.94 million.