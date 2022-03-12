Now Is A Good Time To Buy Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX)

During the last session, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.09% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the BJDX share is $6.25, that puts it down -557.89 from that peak though still a striking 14.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $19.20M, and the average trade volume was 1.21 million shares over the past three months.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) trade information

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) registered a 2.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.09% in intraday trading to $0.95 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.66%, and it has moved by -22.16% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 90.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, BJDX is trading at a discount of -952.63% off the target high and -952.63% off the low.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

While earnings are projected to return -41.30% in 2022.

BJDX Dividends

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)’s Major holders

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. insiders own 50.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.53%, with the float percentage being 11.18%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 32170.0 shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $82355.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23748.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $60794.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 32170.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $82355.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4346.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $11125.0.