MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $891.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.25% or -$39.6. The 52-week high for the MELI share is $1970.13, that puts it down -120.94 from that peak though still a striking 3.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $858.99. The company’s market capitalization is $46.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 723.47K shares over the past three months.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. MELI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.94.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) trade information

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) registered a -4.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.25% in intraday trading to $891.69 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.54%, and it has moved by -21.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.48%. The short interest in MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is 1.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1607.71, which implies an increase of 44.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1100.00 and $2000.00 respectively. As a result, MELI is trading at a discount of -124.29% off the target high and -23.36% off the low.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MercadoLibre Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) shares have gone down -51.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 331.74% against -0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 192.20% this quarter and then jump 366.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 75.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.04 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.97 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.33 billion and $1.14 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 53.80% and then jump by 72.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.50%. While earnings are projected to return 3887.50% in 2022.

MELI Dividends

MercadoLibre Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s Major holders

MercadoLibre Inc. insiders own 8.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.75%, with the float percentage being 91.17%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,441 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.96 million shares (or 10.02% of all shares), a total value of $6.68 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.64 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 9.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.26 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 2.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.41 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.05 million, or about 4.14% of the stock, which is worth about $2.43 billion.