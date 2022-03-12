Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) On Friday – Down -7.19 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.47% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the LHDX share is $16.60, that puts it down -442.48 from that peak though still a striking -7.19% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.28. The company’s market capitalization is $130.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 210.84K shares over the past three months.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. LHDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.54.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) trade information

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) registered a -9.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.47% in intraday trading to $3.06 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.44%, and it has moved by -37.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.86%. The short interest in Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) is 0.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 61.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, LHDX is trading at a discount of -194.12% off the target high and -128.76% off the low.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lucira Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) shares have gone down -67.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.70% against 16.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.9 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.15 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -341.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.80% per annum.

LHDX Dividends

Lucira Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s Major holders

Lucira Health Inc. insiders own 10.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.10%, with the float percentage being 68.56%. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.8 million shares (or 35.17% of all shares), a total value of $104.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.0 million shares, is of Pura Vida Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 2.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $0.99 million.