Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Is Decrease -27.20%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.57% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the LPTX share is $4.17, that puts it down -139.66 from that peak though still a striking 23.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.33. The company’s market capitalization is $157.94M, and the average trade volume was 1.74 million shares over the past three months.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. LPTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) registered a -0.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.57% in intraday trading to $1.74 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.87%, and it has moved by -22.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.20%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 65.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, LPTX is trading at a discount of -244.83% off the target high and -129.89% off the low.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Leap Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) shares have gone up 19.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.22% against 3.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $310k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90k by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $375k and $375k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -17.30% and then drop by -76.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.10%. While earnings are projected to return 57.00% in 2022, the next five years will return -2.49% per annum.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 10 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Leap Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 10.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.10%, with the float percentage being 62.60%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.48 million shares (or 9.60% of all shares), a total value of $33.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of Artal Group S.A.’s that is approximately 4.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $2.4 million.