Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX: LSF) Fell -260.36%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX:LSF)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.26% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the LSF share is $41.00, that puts it down -1131.23 from that peak though still a striking -6.61% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.55. The company’s market capitalization is $30.50M, and the average trade volume was 69.42K shares over the past three months.

Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LSF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.6.

Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX:LSF) trade information

Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) registered a -9.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.26% in intraday trading to $3.33 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -36.45%, and it has moved by -51.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.04%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 66.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, LSF is trading at a discount of -260.36% off the target high and -80.18% off the low.

Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Laird Superfood Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) shares have gone down -81.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.38% against 8.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -17.60% this quarter and then jump 5.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.37 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.09 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.3 million and $7.43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 55.70% and then jump by 62.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 4.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

LSF Dividends

Laird Superfood Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX:LSF)’s Major holders

Laird Superfood Inc. insiders own 31.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.77%, with the float percentage being 60.55%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.35 million shares (or 14.91% of all shares), a total value of $25.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.67 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Putnam Sustainable Future Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 0.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $3.51 million.