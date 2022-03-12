Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) Investing Potential Is $64.83

During the last session, Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $64.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.82% or -$1.2. The 52-week high for the KRYS share is $102.99, that puts it down -58.86 from that peak though still a striking 40.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.86. The company’s market capitalization is $1.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 214.03K shares over the past three months.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. KRYS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.73.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) trade information

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) registered a -1.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.82% in intraday trading to $64.83 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.04%, and it has moved by -2.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.71%. The short interest in Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is 1.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $112.13, which implies an increase of 42.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $93.00 and $137.00 respectively. As a result, KRYS is trading at a discount of -111.32% off the target high and -43.45% off the low.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Krystal Biotech Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) shares have gone up 11.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.35% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -37.70% this quarter and then drop -6.80% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20k by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -83.10% in 2022.

KRYS Dividends

Krystal Biotech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s Major holders

Krystal Biotech Inc. insiders own 22.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.44%, with the float percentage being 100.71%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 222 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.98 million shares (or 8.90% of all shares), a total value of $138.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.86 million shares, is of Point72 Asset Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 8.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $129.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $113.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 3.10% of the stock, which is worth about $34.54 million.