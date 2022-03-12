Is Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.81% or -$1.2. The 52-week high for the PRVA share is $50.77, that puts it down -113.59 from that peak though still a striking 20.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.93. The company’s market capitalization is $2.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 593.58K shares over the past three months.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PRVA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) registered a -4.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.81% in intraday trading to $23.77 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.50%, and it has moved by 0.55% in 30 days. The short interest in Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) is 1.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.44, which implies an increase of 42.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $51.00 respectively. As a result, PRVA is trading at a discount of -114.56% off the target high and -38.83% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $418.65 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $445.02 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 279.00% in 2022, the next five years will return -9.38% per annum.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

Privia Health Group Inc. insiders own 12.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.07%, with the float percentage being 89.29%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 28.01 million shares (or 26.30% of all shares), a total value of $724.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.66 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $94.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.32 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $31.08 million.