Is HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $414.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.04% or -$22.03. The 52-week high for the HUBS share is $866.00, that puts it down -108.69 from that peak though still a striking 3.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $398.70. The company’s market capitalization is $21.48B, and the average trade volume was 840.65K shares over the past three months.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) trade information

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) registered a -5.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.04% in intraday trading to $414.96 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.60%, and it has moved by -20.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.89%.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HubSpot Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) shares have gone down -38.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.87% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.50% this quarter and then jump 48.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $357.45 million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $377.37 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $252.06 million and $281.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.80% and then jump by 34.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.10%. While earnings are projected to return 12.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 35.60% per annum.

HUBS Dividends

HubSpot Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s Major holders

HubSpot Inc. insiders own 5.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.52%, with the float percentage being 100.55%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 878 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.11 million shares (or 8.71% of all shares), a total value of $2.78 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.74 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.12 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $852.46 million.