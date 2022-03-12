Is GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 1.17% YTD?

During the last session, GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.07% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the GVP share is $2.22, that puts it down -28.32 from that peak though still a striking 36.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $35.88M, and the average trade volume was 51.74K shares over the past three months.

GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GVP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) trade information

GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) registered a 13.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.07% in intraday trading to $1.73 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.11%, and it has moved by 27.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.50%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies a decrease of -15.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, GVP is trading at a premium of 13.29% off the target high and 13.29% off the low.

GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.65 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.1 million by the end of Mar 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.29 million and $17.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -26.80% and then drop by -14.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.40%. While earnings are projected to return 14.40% in 2022.

GVP Dividends

GSE Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s Major holders

GSE Systems Inc. insiders own 9.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.53%, with the float percentage being 39.11%. Needham Investment Management, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.24 million shares (or 5.91% of all shares), a total value of $1.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.99 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 4.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) shares are Needham Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Needham Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 1.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.54 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $0.8 million.