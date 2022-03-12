Is Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) Still A Buy After sinking -12.79% Last Week?

During the last session, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.90% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the EVLO share is $17.12, that puts it down -543.61 from that peak though still a striking -4.51% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.78. The company’s market capitalization is $141.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 303.07K shares over the past three months.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EVLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.62.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) registered a -8.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.90% in intraday trading to $2.66 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.79%, and it has moved by -34.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.74%. The short interest in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) is 5.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 32.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.75, which implies an increase of 87.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $41.50 respectively. As a result, EVLO is trading at a discount of -1460.15% off the target high and -125.56% off the low.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Evelo Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) shares have gone down -66.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.11% against 3.00.

While earnings are projected to return 11.10% in 2022.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

Evelo Biosciences Inc. insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.69%, with the float percentage being 92.19%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 23.03 million shares (or 43.08% of all shares), a total value of $162.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.01 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $56.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.83 million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $7.38 million.