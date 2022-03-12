Is DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s traded shares were 0.89 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.30% or -$0.98. The 52-week high for the DV share is $48.42, that puts it down -121.8 from that peak though still a striking -0.5% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.94. The company’s market capitalization is $3.61B, and the average trade volume was 925.54K shares over the past three months.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) trade information

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) registered a -4.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.30% in intraday trading to $21.83 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.92%, and it has moved by -24.70% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.27, which implies an increase of 38.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, DV is trading at a discount of -92.4% off the target high and -28.26% off the low.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) shares have gone down -39.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 4.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100.75 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $89.8 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -12.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.70% per annum.

DV Dividends

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s Major holders

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.31%, with the float percentage being 93.26%. Providence Equity Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 91.6 million shares (or 57.74% of all shares), a total value of $3.13 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.84 million shares, is of Tiger Global Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $472.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 2.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $101.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 million, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $40.43 million.