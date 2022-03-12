Is CPI Aerostructures Inc. (AMEX: CVU) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, CPI Aerostructures Inc. (AMEX:CVU)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.92% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the CVU share is $7.00, that puts it down -115.38 from that peak though still a striking 33.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.16. The company’s market capitalization is $41.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 70950.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 74.20K shares over the past three months.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CVU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (AMEX:CVU) trade information

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) registered a 10.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.92% in intraday trading to $3.25 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.64%, and it has moved by 38.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.99%. The short interest in CPI Aerostructures Inc. (AMEX:CVU) is 6580.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 18.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, CVU is trading at a discount of -23.08% off the target high and -23.08% off the low.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 240.00% this quarter and then drop -14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.8 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.74 million and $25.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.60% and then drop by -6.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.40%. While earnings are projected to return 46.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.00% per annum.

CVU Dividends

CPI Aerostructures Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 14 and April 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (AMEX:CVU)’s Major holders

CPI Aerostructures Inc. insiders own 7.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.65%, with the float percentage being 38.62%. Royce & Associates LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.88 million shares (or 7.16% of all shares), a total value of $2.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.6 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) shares are Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Royce Micro-Cap Fund owns about 0.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 3.54% of the stock, which is worth about $1.2 million.