Is Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) Still A Buy After plugging 2.91% Last Week?

During the last session, Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.47% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the CRBU share is $32.65, that puts it down -255.28 from that peak though still a striking 6.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.55. The company’s market capitalization is $543.86M, and the average trade volume was 528.96K shares over the past three months.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. CRBU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) trade information

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) registered a -3.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.47% in intraday trading to $9.19 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.91%, and it has moved by -27.69% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.33, which implies an increase of 62.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, CRBU is trading at a discount of -248.2% off the target high and -106.75% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.98 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.25 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -46.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.30% per annum.

CRBU Dividends

Caribou Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s Major holders

Caribou Biosciences Inc. insiders own 15.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.30%, with the float percentage being 61.61%. PFM Health Sciences, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 142 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.09 million shares (or 6.80% of all shares), a total value of $61.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.32 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 5.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $50.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) shares are ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that ACAP Strategic Fund owns about 0.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $7.76 million.