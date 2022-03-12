Is Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.94% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the CALA share is $2.97, that puts it down -531.91 from that peak though still a striking 17.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $35.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CALA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) trade information

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) registered a -2.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.94% in intraday trading to $0.47 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.23%, and it has moved by -7.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.57%. The short interest in Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) is 0.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.88, which implies an increase of 83.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, CALA is trading at a discount of -751.06% off the target high and -219.15% off the low.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Calithera Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) shares have gone down -78.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.82% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.10% this quarter and then jump 35.70% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.30%. While earnings are projected to return 31.00% in 2022.

CALA Dividends

Calithera Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s Major holders

Calithera Biosciences Inc. insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.95%, with the float percentage being 68.48%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.61 million shares (or 14.16% of all shares), a total value of $23.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.45 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 9.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 7.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.96 million, or about 5.29% of the stock, which is worth about $7.64 million.