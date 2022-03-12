Is Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.20% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the BGRY share is $11.16, that puts it down -214.37 from that peak though still a striking 19.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.87. The company’s market capitalization is $864.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 984.09K shares over the past three months.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BGRY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) trade information

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) registered a -2.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.20% in intraday trading to $3.55 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.33%, and it has moved by 4.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.64%. The short interest in Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) is 2.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 70.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, BGRY is trading at a discount of -238.03% off the target high and -238.03% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.01 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.39 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -16.40% in 2022.

BGRY Dividends

Berkshire Grey Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s Major holders

Berkshire Grey Inc. insiders own 6.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.65%, with the float percentage being 90.53%. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 65.57 million shares (or 29.28% of all shares), a total value of $360.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 56.57 million shares, is of VK Services, LLC’s that is approximately 25.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $311.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $2.67 million.