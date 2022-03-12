Is Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) Still A Buy After A 10.14% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.92% or -$1.65. The 52-week high for the BEEM share is $50.39, that puts it down -236.16 from that peak though still a striking 32.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.19. The company’s market capitalization is $138.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 366.48K shares over the past three months.

Beam Global (BEEM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. BEEM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) trade information

Beam Global (BEEM) registered a -9.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.92% in intraday trading to $14.99 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.14%, and it has moved by 10.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.87%. The short interest in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is 2.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.25, which implies an increase of 53.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, BEEM is trading at a discount of -233.56% off the target high and 19.95% off the low.

Beam Global (BEEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Beam Global has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Beam Global (BEEM) shares have gone down -44.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 14.29% against 14.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.28 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.25 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.2 million and $1.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 49.10% and then jump by 136.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.50%. While earnings are projected to return 4.10% in 2022.

BEEM Dividends

Beam Global is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s Major holders

Beam Global insiders own 15.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.41%, with the float percentage being 54.95%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.56 million shares (or 17.47% of all shares), a total value of $42.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.54 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Beam Global (BEEM) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 0.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.66 million, or about 7.34% of the stock, which is worth about $20.7 million.