Is AeroCentury Corp.’s (AMEX: ACY) -22.08% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.01% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the ACY share is $13.21, that puts it down -340.33 from that peak though still a striking 82.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $69.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 873.55K shares over the past three months.

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) trade information

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) registered a 1.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.01% in intraday trading to $3.00 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.08%, and it has moved by -52.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 68.48%. The short interest in AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) is 0.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.95, which implies a decrease of -53.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.95 and $1.95 respectively. As a result, ACY is trading at a premium of 35.0% off the target high and 35.0% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -53.60%. While earnings are projected to return -153.60% in 2022.

ACY Dividends

AeroCentury Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 18 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY)’s Major holders

AeroCentury Corp. insiders own 43.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.33%, with the float percentage being 2.35%. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.59 million shares (or 13.30% of all shares), a total value of $7.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.33 million shares, is of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 7.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $1.29 million.