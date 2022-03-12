Is AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 63.03% YTD?

During the last session, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.53% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the ADTH share is $11.90, that puts it down -24.35 from that peak though still a striking 57.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.11. The company’s market capitalization is $809.24M, and the average trade volume was 198.65K shares over the past three months.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ADTH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) trade information

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) registered a -3.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.53% in intraday trading to $9.57 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.18%, and it has moved by 40.74% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.58, which implies an increase of 9.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ADTH is trading at a discount of -56.74% off the target high and 16.41% off the low.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) shares have gone down -2.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 475.00% against 9.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50.55 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.07 million by the end of Mar 2022.

ADTH Dividends

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH)’s Major holders

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. insiders own 110.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.16%, with the float percentage being -751.38%.