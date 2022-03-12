Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For SEMrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SEMR)

During the last session, SEMrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.78% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the SEMR share is $32.48, that puts it down -218.74 from that peak though still a striking -1.37% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.33. The company’s market capitalization is $1.62B, and the average trade volume was 368.30K shares over the past three months.

SEMrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) trade information

SEMrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) registered a -3.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.78% in intraday trading to $10.19 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.30%, and it has moved by -46.00% in 30 days.

SEMrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SEMrush Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SEMrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) shares have gone down -67.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,600.00% against 4.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $52.12 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.65 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 31.00% in 2022.

SEMR Dividends

SEMrush Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SEMrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR)’s Major holders

SEMrush Holdings Inc. insiders own 12.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.73%, with the float percentage being 114.96%. Cat Rock Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.05 million shares (or 19.68% of all shares), a total value of $105.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.62 million shares, is of Dorsey Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 10.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $54.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SEMrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 1.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 2.73% of the stock, which is worth about $14.6 million.