Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) has seen 2.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.25B, closed the last trade at $10.71 per share which meant it lost -$3.52 on the day or -24.74% during that session. The ISPO stock price is -908.4% off its 52-week high price of $108.00 and 15.97% above the 52-week low of $9.00. The 3-month trading volume is 622.26K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) trade information

Sporting -24.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the ISPO stock price touched $10.71 or saw a rise of 73.57%. Year-to-date, Inspirato Incorporated shares have moved 6.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -74.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) have changed 11.91%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -30.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -30.72% from current levels.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inspirato Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 99.21%, compared to 25.00% for the industry.

ISPO Dividends

Inspirato Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.